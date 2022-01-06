Short Interest in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS) Rises By 90.2%

First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 50,600 shares, an increase of 90.2% from the November 30th total of 26,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 256,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
HYLS stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.61. The company had a trading volume of 269,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 234,474. First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $46.67 and a 52 week high of $49.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of $47.70 and a 200 day moving average of $48.10.
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd.
