Short Interest in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS) Rises By 90.2%

First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 50,600 shares, an increase of 90.2% from the November 30th total of 26,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 256,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

HYLS stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.61. The company had a trading volume of 269,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 234,474. First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $46.67 and a 52 week high of $49.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of $47.70 and a 200 day moving average of $48.10.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Park National Corp OH boosted its holdings in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 483,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,116,000 after purchasing an additional 20,079 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $19,534,000. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 44.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 17,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,000 after acquiring an additional 5,485 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 81,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,910,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271 shares during the period. Finally, Triumph Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $746,000.

