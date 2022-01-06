Short Interest in Flight Centre Travel Group Limited (OTCMKTS:FGETF) Grows By 35.4%

Flight Centre Travel Group Limited (OTCMKTS:FGETF) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,272,600 shares, an increase of 35.4% from the November 30th total of 939,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FGETF shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut Flight Centre Travel Group from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Flight Centre Travel Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Flight Centre Travel Group has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Flight Centre Travel Group alerts:

Shares of FGETF stock remained flat at $$10.90 during midday trading on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.90 and a 200 day moving average of $11.00. Flight Centre Travel Group has a 12-month low of $10.70 and a 12-month high of $14.30.

Flight Centre Travel Group Limited provides travel retailing services for the leisure, corporate, and wholesale travel sectors in Australia, New Zealand, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, Asia, and Internationally. The company offers leisure travel services for the niche sectors, as well as mass, youth, premium, and cruise markets; and corporate travel services for organizations of various sizes across industries.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Flight Centre Travel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flight Centre Travel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.