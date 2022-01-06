Short Interest in Galaxy Entertainment Group Limited (OTCMKTS:GXYEF) Increases By 34.6%

Galaxy Entertainment Group Limited (OTCMKTS:GXYEF) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,643,800 shares, an increase of 34.6% from the November 30th total of 3,450,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,326.8 days.

GXYEF has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Galaxy Entertainment Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Galaxy Entertainment Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th.

GXYEF traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.00. 16,296 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,132. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.04. Galaxy Entertainment Group has a one year low of $4.92 and a one year high of $9.90.

Galaxy Entertainment Group Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the gaming and entertainment, and construction materials businesses in Macau, Hong Kong, and Mainland China. The company operates casino games of chance or games of other forms; and provides hospitality and related services.

