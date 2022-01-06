Short Interest in GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT) Increases By 206.3%

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, an increase of 206.3% from the November 30th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 62,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust in the third quarter worth $42,000. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new stake in shares of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust in the third quarter worth $110,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust in the second quarter worth $110,000. National Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust by 18.1% in the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,894 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 5,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd increased its position in shares of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust by 4.8% in the third quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd now owns 52,718 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 2,410 shares in the last quarter.

Get GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust alerts:

NYSE:GNT traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $5.38. 1,423 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,793. GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust has a 52-week low of $4.81 and a 52-week high of $6.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.32.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th.

About GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust

Gamco Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust operates as a closed-end management investment company. The firm intends to provide current income from interest, dividends and option premiums. It also intends to provide capital appreciation consistent with the Fund’s strategy and its primary objective. The company was founded on June 26, 2008 and is headquartered in Rye, NY.

Further Reading: P/E Growth (PEG)

Receive News & Ratings for GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.