Short Interest in Global X DAX Germany ETF (NASDAQ:DAX) Expands By 41.2%

Global X DAX Germany ETF (NASDAQ:DAX) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,600 shares, an increase of 41.2% from the November 30th total of 6,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Global X DAX Germany ETF by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 18,348 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 3,288 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Global X DAX Germany ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Global X DAX Germany ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,239,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its stake in Global X DAX Germany ETF by 299.4% in the 3rd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 40,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after buying an additional 30,362 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Global X DAX Germany ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $634,000.

Get Global X DAX Germany ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:DAX traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $32.50. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,491. Global X DAX Germany ETF has a 12-month low of $29.82 and a 12-month high of $35.40. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.41.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.333 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th.

Recommended Story: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for Global X DAX Germany ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X DAX Germany ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.