Short Interest in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF (NASDAQ:QYLG) Decreases By 85.5%

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF (NASDAQ:QYLG) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a decline of 85.5% from the November 30th total of 13,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

QYLG opened at $31.94 on Wednesday. Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $28.03 and a 52-week high of $34.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.46.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.604 per share. This is an increase from Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $19.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 60.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF (NASDAQ:QYLG) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 17,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $541,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned 1.30% of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

