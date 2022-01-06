Short Interest in Greenbrook TMS Inc. (NASDAQ:GBNH) Expands By 172.1%

Greenbrook TMS Inc. (NASDAQ:GBNH) saw a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,500 shares, an increase of 172.1% from the November 30th total of 6,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ GBNH traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.89. The company had a trading volume of 49,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,152. Greenbrook TMS has a 52 week low of $3.66 and a 52 week high of $17.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.87. The company has a market cap of $69.25 million and a P/E ratio of -2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.25.

Greenbrook TMS (NASDAQ:GBNH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Greenbrook TMS had a negative return on equity of 278.24% and a negative net margin of 55.87%. The company had revenue of $13.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.10 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Greenbrook TMS will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GBNH. Clarus Securities decreased their target price on shares of Greenbrook TMS from C$26.00 to C$23.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Bloom Burton reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Greenbrook TMS in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Greenbrook TMS from C$22.00 to C$19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. lowered their price target on Greenbrook TMS from C$20.00 to C$18.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Desjardins cut their price objective on Greenbrook TMS from C$20.00 to C$18.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Greenbrook TMS has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.79.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GBNH. AWM Investment Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Greenbrook TMS during the second quarter valued at about $7,412,000. Masters Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Greenbrook TMS during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,025,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Greenbrook TMS during the third quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Greenbrook TMS in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Greenbrook TMS by 243.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 4,852 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.61% of the company’s stock.

Greenbrook Tms, Inc engages in the provision of transcranial magnetic stimulation, an FDA-cleared, non-invasive therapy for the treatment of major depressive disorder. The company was founded on February 9, 2018 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

