Short Interest in Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:HYAC) Rises By 1,364.5%

Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:HYAC) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 45,400 shares, a growth of 1,364.5% from the November 30th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 95,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III in the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Seaport Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III during the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III during the 3rd quarter worth about $101,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III during the 2nd quarter worth about $169,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III during the 3rd quarter worth about $181,000.

NASDAQ:HYAC traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.85. The stock had a trading volume of 803 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,950. Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III has a 1-year low of $9.56 and a 1-year high of $10.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.78.

Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

