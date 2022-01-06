Short Interest in IG Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IGAC) Drops By 40.7%

IG Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IGAC) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 71,900 shares, a decline of 40.7% from the November 30th total of 121,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 84,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ IGAC traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $9.82. The company had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,981. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.84. IG Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.58 and a twelve month high of $11.25.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IG Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Magnetar Financial LLC boosted its holdings in IG Acquisition by 12.5% in the third quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 74,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 8,350 shares during the period. Crestline Management LP acquired a new position in shares of IG Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $100,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in IG Acquisition by 3.1% in the second quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 411,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,007,000 after acquiring an additional 12,418 shares during the period. Finally, TIG Advisors LLC grew its stake in IG Acquisition by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. TIG Advisors LLC now owns 378,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,705,000 after buying an additional 13,739 shares during the last quarter. 57.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IG Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

