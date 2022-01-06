Short Interest in Intact Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:IFCZF) Declines By 43.3%

Intact Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:IFCZF) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 366,800 shares, a drop of 43.3% from the November 30th total of 646,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 366.8 days.

Shares of Intact Financial stock traded down $0.73 on Thursday, reaching $128.22. The company had a trading volume of 3,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,795. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $129.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.69. Intact Financial has a 52-week low of $109.88 and a 52-week high of $142.23.

Get Intact Financial alerts:

IFCZF has been the topic of several analyst reports. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$197.00 to C$200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$195.00 to C$200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$209.00 to C$215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$193.00 to C$199.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$215.00 to C$218.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Intact Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.20.

Intact Financial Corp. engages in providing property and casualty insurance in Canada and specialty insurance in North America. It operates through the following segments: Canada Insurance, U.S. Insurance and Corporate and Other. The Canada Insurance segment comprises of underwriting of automobile, home, and business insurance contracts to individual and business.

Featured Story: Systematic Risk and Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Intact Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intact Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.