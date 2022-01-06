Short Interest in Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PYZ) Declines By 93.1%

Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PYZ) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 93.1% from the November 30th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of PYZ stock traded up $1.47 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $97.57. 102 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,479. The company’s 50 day moving average is $92.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.43. Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF has a 1 year low of $68.00 and a 1 year high of $96.94.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st were paid a $0.131 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th.
