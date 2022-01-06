Short Interest in Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PYZ) Declines By 93.1%

Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PYZ) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 93.1% from the November 30th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of PYZ stock traded up $1.47 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $97.57. 102 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,479. The company’s 50 day moving average is $92.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.43. Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF has a 1 year low of $68.00 and a 1 year high of $96.94.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st were paid a $0.131 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYZ. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF by 48.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,665,000 after purchasing an additional 6,141 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $17,554,000. Western Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $216,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF during the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF by 58.7% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 32,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,831,000 after buying an additional 11,898 shares in the last quarter.

