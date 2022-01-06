Short Interest in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) Rises By 155.1%

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,940,000 shares, an increase of 155.1% from the November 30th total of 2,720,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,060,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days.

ACWX stock opened at $55.41 on Thursday. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 1 year low of $52.95 and a 1 year high of $59.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $56.13.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the third quarter valued at $28,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs lifted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 980.0% during the third quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 776.5% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the second quarter valued at $66,000.

