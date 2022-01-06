Short Interest in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) Rises By 155.1%

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,940,000 shares, an increase of 155.1% from the November 30th total of 2,720,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,060,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days.
ACWX stock opened at $55.41 on Thursday. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 1 year low of $52.95 and a 1 year high of $59.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $56.13.
The company also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th.
