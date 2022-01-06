Short Interest in iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) Expands By 37.8%

iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 633,700 shares, a growth of 37.8% from the November 30th total of 460,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 247,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days. Approximately 2.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ITOS shares. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of iTeos Therapeutics from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of iTeos Therapeutics from $37.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of iTeos Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of iTeos Therapeutics from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.60.

Get iTeos Therapeutics alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Bioventures 2018 L.P. Mpm sold 1,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $31,023.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joanne Jenkins Lager sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.90, for a total transaction of $363,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 401,917 shares of company stock worth $14,415,920 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ITOS. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in iTeos Therapeutics by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 17,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 4,064 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in iTeos Therapeutics by 142.3% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 13,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 7,869 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in iTeos Therapeutics by 40.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,000 after acquiring an additional 7,594 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 1,125.1% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 432,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,093,000 after buying an additional 397,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $208,000. Institutional investors own 98.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ITOS traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.96. The company had a trading volume of 609,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,600,361. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $36.65. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 144.69 and a beta of 1.71. iTeos Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $17.43 and a 52 week high of $52.43.

iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.95 by ($3.09). During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.48) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that iTeos Therapeutics will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

About iTeos Therapeutics

Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients. The company's product pipeline includes inupadenant, a small molecule antagonist of the adenosine A2a receptor that is an open-label Phase 1/2a clinical trial in adult patients; and EOS-448, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial, as well as used to engage the Fc gamma receptor, or Fc?R to activate dendritic cells and macrophages and to promote antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity, or ADCC activity.

Featured Story: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Receive News & Ratings for iTeos Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iTeos Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.