Short Interest in Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:IVH) Rises By 78.2%

Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:IVH) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,300 shares, a growth of 78.2% from the November 30th total of 17,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 53,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Shares of Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund stock traded down $0.08 on Wednesday, hitting $13.80. 45,184 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,161. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.91. Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund has a 52 week low of $12.81 and a 52 week high of $14.34.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. True Link Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund by 302.2% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 3,357 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund in the third quarter worth $173,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund by 13.7% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,578 shares during the last quarter.

About Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund

Delaware Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund acts as Closed-End Investment Fund/Investment Trust. The funds investment objective is to seek to provide total return through a combination of a high level of current income and capital appreciation. It invests primarily in a portfolio of high-yield corporate bonds of varying maturities and other fixed income securities, including first- and second-lien loans.

