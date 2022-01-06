Short Interest in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MSD) Grows By 176.7%

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MSD) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 40,400 shares, an increase of 176.7% from the November 30th total of 14,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 50,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $8.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,425. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.12 and its 200 day moving average is $9.29. Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund has a 52-week low of $8.83 and a 52-week high of $9.70.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This is an increase from Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MSD. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $84,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $106,000. Integrated Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $210,000. 35.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in debt securities of government and government-related issuers, of entities organized to restructure outstanding debt of such issuers and debt securities of corporate issuers in or organized under the laws of emerging countries.

