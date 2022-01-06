Short Interest in Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIY) Rises By 100.0%

Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the November 30th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 142,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Neste Oyj in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Neste Oyj from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Neste Oyj in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.00.

Get Neste Oyj alerts:

OTCMKTS NTOIY traded up $0.28 on Wednesday, hitting $25.38. 56,668 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,684. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.54 and a 200 day moving average of $28.61. Neste Oyj has a twelve month low of $23.17 and a twelve month high of $39.42.

Neste Corp. engages in the production of petroleum products and supply of renewable diesel. It operates through the following segments: Renewable Products, Oil Products, Marketing & Services, and Others. The Renewable Products segment produces, markets, and sells renewable diesel, renewable jet fuels and solutions, renewable solvents as well as raw material for bioplastics.

Read More: What are the components of an earnings report?



Receive News & Ratings for Neste Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neste Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.