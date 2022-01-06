Short Interest in Novonix Limited (OTCMKTS:NVNXF) Expands By 359.3%

Novonix Limited (OTCMKTS:NVNXF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 195,200 shares, a growth of 359.3% from the November 30th total of 42,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,913,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS NVNXF opened at $7.59 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.40. Novonix has a fifty-two week low of $1.01 and a fifty-two week high of $8.90.

Novonix Company Profile

Novonix Limited develops and supplies battery materials, equipment, and services to the lithium-ion battery market in North America. The company operates through three segments: Graphite Exploration and Mining, Battery Technology, and Battery Materials. The Graphite Exploration and Mining segment explores for graphite in Australia.

