Short Interest in NS Solutions Co. (OTCMKTS:NSSXF) Expands By 400.0%

NS Solutions Co. (OTCMKTS:NSSXF) saw a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,500 shares, an increase of 400.0% from the November 30th total of 8,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of NS Solutions stock remained flat at $$28.21 during midday trading on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.21. NS Solutions has a twelve month low of $24.85 and a twelve month high of $28.21.

About NS Solutions

NS Solutions Corporation provides information technology solutions in Japan and internationally. The company offers business and information systems consultation services; and plans, designs, develops, implements, operates, and maintains information systems. It also develops, manufactures, and sells software and hardware; and provides outsourcing services using information technology.

