Short Interest in Oriental Land Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OLCLY) Rises By 337.5%

Oriental Land Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OLCLY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a growth of 337.5% from the November 30th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Several analysts have weighed in on OLCLY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Oriental Land in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oriental Land from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Oriental Land from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd.

Get Oriental Land alerts:

OLCLY stock opened at $34.04 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.91. Oriental Land has a 12-month low of $27.15 and a 12-month high of $34.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -154.70 and a beta of -0.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Oriental Land Co, Ltd. engages in the operation and management of leisure facilities. It operates through the following segments: Theme Parks, Hotels and Others. The Theme Parks segment operates Tokyo Disneyland and Tokyo DisneySea theme parks. The Hotels segment manages Tokyo Disneyland Hotel, Disney Ambassador Hotel, Tokyo DisneySea Hotel MiraCosta, and Palm & Fountain Terrace Hotel.

Further Reading: Management Fee

Receive News & Ratings for Oriental Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oriental Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.