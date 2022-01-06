Short Interest in Phoenix Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:PNXGF) Declines By 58.1%

Phoenix Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:PNXGF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 209,200 shares, a drop of 58.1% from the November 30th total of 499,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2,092.0 days.

Shares of Phoenix Group stock remained flat at $$8.90 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.97. Phoenix Group has a 1-year low of $8.55 and a 1-year high of $10.40.

PNXGF has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Phoenix Group in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Phoenix Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Phoenix Group in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Phoenix Group in a report on Friday, September 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Phoenix Group Holdings Plc operates as a life and pensions consolidator. The firm specializes in the acquisition and management of closed life insurance and pension funds. It operates through the following segments: UK Heritage, UK Open, Europe, Management Services, and Unallocated Group. The UK Heritage contains United Kingdom businesses which no longer actively sell products to policyholders and which therefore run-off gradually over time.

