Short Interest in Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE:QUOT) Rises By 35.8%

Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE:QUOT) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,480,000 shares, an increase of 35.8% from the November 30th total of 3,300,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,230,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days. Approximately 5.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on QUOT shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Quotient Technology from $8.50 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Quotient Technology from $18.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Quotient Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.40.

In other news, Director Robert A. Mcdonald bought 20,336 shares of Quotient Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.38 per share, for a total transaction of $150,079.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of QUOT. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Quotient Technology during the first quarter worth about $95,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Quotient Technology by 18.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,267 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,771 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Quotient Technology by 24.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 89,855 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $971,000 after purchasing an additional 17,827 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Quotient Technology in the second quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Quotient Technology by 92.6% in the second quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 11,973 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 5,757 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:QUOT traded down $0.10 on Wednesday, reaching $7.50. 1,041,403 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 847,501. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 2.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $708.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.87 and a beta of 0.93. Quotient Technology has a 52 week low of $5.09 and a 52 week high of $17.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.11.

Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $135.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.07 million. Quotient Technology had a negative net margin of 12.32% and a negative return on equity of 26.22%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Quotient Technology will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Quotient Technology Company Profile

Quotient Technology, Inc engages in the operation of a digital marketing platform that connects brands and retailers with consumers through web, mobile, and social channels. It offers digital printable coupons, digital paperless coupons, coupon codes and other promotions. The company was founded by Steven R.

