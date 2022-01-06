Short Interest in RocketFuel Blockchain, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RKFL) Increases By 966.7%

RocketFuel Blockchain, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RKFL) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, a growth of 966.7% from the November 30th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 260,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:RKFL traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $0.27. 91,479 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 101,189. RocketFuel Blockchain has a 1-year low of $0.21 and a 1-year high of $5.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.46 and a 200-day moving average of $0.89.

RocketFuel Blockchain (OTCMKTS:RKFL) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 19th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter.

RocketFuel Blockchain, Inc operates as a crypto payments company. The firm provides check-out payment options using bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies along with consumer privacy protection solutions to eCommerce stores and merchants and their customers. Its check-out systems are designed to enhance customers’ data protection, enabling consumers to pay for goods and services using cryptocurrencies or by direct transfers from their bank accounts without exposing spending credentials such as credit card data.

