Short Interest in Ryohin Keikaku Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RYKKY) Grows By 37.5%

Ryohin Keikaku Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RYKKY) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a growth of 37.5% from the November 30th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 570,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

RYKKY stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.06. 53,101 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 94,200. Ryohin Keikaku has a 1 year low of $14.57 and a 1 year high of $25.87. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.97 and a 200-day moving average of $19.40.

Ryohin Keikaku Company Profile

Ryohin Keikaku Co, Ltd. engages in the operation of exclusive stores of MUJI. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Business, East Asia Business, Europe and Americas Business, South-West Asia and Oceania Business, and Others. The Domestic Business segment handles the procurement, logistics, and product sales across Japan through the internet and domestic stores.

