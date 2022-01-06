Short Interest in Silver Viper Minerals Corp. (OTCMKTS:VIPRF) Grows By 30.4%

Silver Viper Minerals Corp. (OTCMKTS:VIPRF) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, a growth of 30.4% from the November 30th total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 116,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of VIPRF stock opened at $0.32 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.36 and its 200-day moving average is $0.41. Silver Viper Minerals has a 52 week low of $0.24 and a 52 week high of $0.70.
Silver Viper Minerals Company Profile
Recommended Story: What is a put option?
Receive News & Ratings for Silver Viper Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silver Viper Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.