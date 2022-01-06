Short Interest in Silver Viper Minerals Corp. (OTCMKTS:VIPRF) Grows By 30.4%

Silver Viper Minerals Corp. (OTCMKTS:VIPRF) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, a growth of 30.4% from the November 30th total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 116,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of VIPRF stock opened at $0.32 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.36 and its 200-day moving average is $0.41. Silver Viper Minerals has a 52 week low of $0.24 and a 52 week high of $0.70.

Get Silver Viper Minerals alerts:

Silver Viper Minerals Company Profile

Silver Viper Minerals Corp. is a junior mineral exploration company, which engages in the exploration of mineral properties. It holds interest in the La Virginia Gold Silver project. The company was founded on April 26, 2016 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Recommended Story: What is a put option?

Receive News & Ratings for Silver Viper Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silver Viper Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.