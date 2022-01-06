Short Interest in SoftBank Group Corp. (OTCMKTS:SFTBF) Grows By 37.1%

SoftBank Group Corp. (OTCMKTS:SFTBF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 689,800 shares, an increase of 37.1% from the November 30th total of 503,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 26.3 days.

Shares of SFTBF stock traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $46.25. The stock had a trading volume of 2,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,076. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.44. SoftBank Group has a fifty-two week low of $44.38 and a fifty-two week high of $100.00.

SoftBank Group Company Profile

SoftBank Group Corp. operates as a holding company which engages in the management of its group companies. It operates through the following segments: SoftBank Vision Fund, SoftBank, Arm, Brightstar, and Others. The SoftBank Vision Fund segment engages in the investment business. The SoftBank segment provides mobile communication, broadband, and telecom services in Japan.

