Short Interest in The Mexico Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MXF) Increases By 37.0%

The Mexico Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MXF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,400 shares, a growth of 37.0% from the November 30th total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
MXF stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,734. The Mexico Fund has a 12 month low of $12.89 and a 12 month high of $16.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.91 and its 200-day moving average is $15.20.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 19th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.61%.
About The Mexico Fund
The Mexico Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Impulsora del Fondo MÃ©xico, S.C. It primarily invests in public equity markets of Mexico. The fund seeks to invest its portfolio across diversified sectors. The Mexico Fund, Inc was formed in June 01, 1981 and is domiciled in Maryland, United States.
