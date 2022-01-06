Short Interest in The Mexico Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MXF) Increases By 37.0%

The Mexico Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MXF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,400 shares, a growth of 37.0% from the November 30th total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

MXF stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,734. The Mexico Fund has a 12 month low of $12.89 and a 12 month high of $16.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.91 and its 200-day moving average is $15.20.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 19th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.61%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of The Mexico Fund by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,418 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 773 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Mexico Fund in the 3rd quarter worth $154,000. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of The Mexico Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $187,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Mexico Fund by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 121,061 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,797,000 after purchasing an additional 22,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of The Mexico Fund by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,190,315 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $18,128,000 after purchasing an additional 70,309 shares in the last quarter. 44.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Mexico Fund

The Mexico Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Impulsora del Fondo MÃ©xico, S.C. It primarily invests in public equity markets of Mexico. The fund seeks to invest its portfolio across diversified sectors. The Mexico Fund, Inc was formed in June 01, 1981 and is domiciled in Maryland, United States.

