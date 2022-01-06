Short Interest in UCB SA (OTCMKTS:UCBJF) Rises By 34.6%

UCB SA (OTCMKTS:UCBJF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 507,300 shares, a growth of 34.6% from the November 30th total of 376,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5,073.0 days.

UCBJF opened at $109.96 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.86. UCB has a 1 year low of $93.00 and a 1 year high of $120.25.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of UCB in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of UCB to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of UCB to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UCB currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.77.

UCB SA engages in the research, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. It offers medicinal products such as briviact, keppra, vimpat, neupro, cimzia, nootropil, xyrem, xyzal, and zyrtec. The company was founded by Emmanuel Janssen on January 18, 1928 and is headquartered in Brussels, Belgium.

