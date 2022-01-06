Showcase (SHO) 24 Hour Volume Hits $54,115.00

Showcase (CURRENCY:SHO) traded down 12% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 6th. Showcase has a market cap of $170,809.94 and approximately $54,115.00 worth of Showcase was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Showcase coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0068 or 0.00000016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Showcase has traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Showcase alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002320 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001785 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.53 or 0.00061526 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.09 or 0.00069793 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,410.90 or 0.07910430 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32.97 or 0.00076453 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,092.70 or 0.99938978 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00008046 BTC.

Showcase Profile

Showcase’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,299,553 coins. Showcase’s official Twitter account is @MyShowcase

Showcase Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Showcase directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Showcase should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Showcase using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Showcase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Showcase and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.