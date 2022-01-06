Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) Sets New 12-Month High at $89.66

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $89.66 and last traded at $88.10, with a volume of 146784 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $87.77.

SIEGY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, November 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Siemens Aktiengesellschaft to an “outperform” rating and set a €160.00 ($181.82) target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.50.

Get Siemens Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

The company has a 50 day moving average of $84.67 and a 200-day moving average of $82.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.38, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The technology company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 9.92%. The firm had revenue of $20.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.65 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Siemens Aktiengesellschaft will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SIEGY)

Siemens AG engages in the production and supply of systems for power generation, power transmission, and medical diagnosis. It operates through the following segments: Power & Gas, Energy Management, Building Technologies, Mobility, Digital Factory, Process Industries & Drives, Siemens Healthcare and Financial Services.

See Also: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Siemens Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siemens Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.