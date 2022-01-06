Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GCTAY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GCTAY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 68,500 shares, an increase of 196.5% from the November 30th total of 23,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 195,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS GCTAY traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $4.67. The stock had a trading volume of 55,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,544. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.33. Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy has a 52 week low of $4.23 and a 52 week high of $9.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

About Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy SA engages in the provision of renewable energy services. It operates through the Wind Turbine and Operations Maintenance segments. Its products and services include onshore and offshore wind turbines and service wind. The company was founded by Juan Luis Arregui Ciarsolo on January 28, 1976 and is headquartered in Vizcaya, Spain.

