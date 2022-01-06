Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GCTAY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GCTAY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 68,500 shares, an increase of 196.5% from the November 30th total of 23,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 195,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS GCTAY traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $4.67. The stock had a trading volume of 55,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,544. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.33. Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy has a 52 week low of $4.23 and a 52 week high of $9.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.
About Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy
