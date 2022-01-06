Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $19.90 Million

Equities analysts expect that Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) will report sales of $19.90 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Sientra’s earnings. Sientra reported sales of $22.64 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 12.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Sientra will report full-year sales of $77.90 million for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $95.80 million, with estimates ranging from $93.60 million to $98.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Sientra.

Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $19.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.10 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.33) earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SIEN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sientra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Sientra in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sientra presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.35.

NASDAQ SIEN opened at $3.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $201.10 million, a PE ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 2.05. Sientra has a 52-week low of $3.36 and a 52-week high of $9.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.90.

In related news, CEO Ronald Menezes sold 78,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.67, for a total value of $445,083.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Hove Caroline F. Van sold 6,087 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.67, for a total transaction of $34,513.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. X Square Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Sientra by 0.7% in the second quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 291,001 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,941 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Sientra by 74.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,543,056 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $20,243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083,856 shares during the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sientra by 8.5% during the second quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 325,352 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,590,000 after buying an additional 25,352 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in shares of Sientra by 114.9% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 82,775 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $659,000 after buying an additional 44,250 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sientra during the third quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

About Sientra

Sientra, Inc operates as a medical aesthetics company, which engages in developing and commercializing plastic surgery implantable devices. It operates through two reportable segments: Breast Products and miraDry. The Breast Products segment focuses on sales of its breast implants, tissue expanders and scar management products under the brands Sientra, AlloX2, Dermaspan, Softspan and BIOCORNEUM.

