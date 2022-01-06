Signify (OTCMKTS:PHPPY) Short Interest Update

Signify (OTCMKTS:PHPPY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 85.7% from the November 30th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

A number of research firms recently commented on PHPPY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Signify in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Cheuvreux raised Signify from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Signify in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of Signify stock traded up $1.63 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $24.26. 100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,205. Signify has a 12-month low of $21.54 and a 12-month high of $35.70. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.39.

Signify NV engages in the provision, development, manufacture, and application of lighting products, systems, and services. It operates through the following segments: Lamps, LED (Light-Emitting Diode), Professional and Home. The company was founded by Gerard Leonard Philips and Anton Frederik Philips in 1891 and is headquartered in Eindhoven, Netherlands.

