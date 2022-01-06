Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) Announces Earnings Results

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $281.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $266.28 million. Simply Good Foods had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 6.54%. Simply Good Foods’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 EPS.

SMPL stock traded up $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $38.95. 40,756 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,048,758. Simply Good Foods has a 12-month low of $26.78 and a 12-month high of $43.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $39.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.63. The stock has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.85 and a beta of 1.07.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SMPL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Simply Good Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Simply Good Foods from $46.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup boosted their price target on Simply Good Foods from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Simply Good Foods from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on Simply Good Foods from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Simply Good Foods has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.08.

In other Simply Good Foods news, CAO Timothy Allen Matthews sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.98, for a total transaction of $599,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Joseph Scalzo sold 16,424 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.52, for a total value of $583,380.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 441,999 shares of company stock worth $17,384,845. 3.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Simply Good Foods stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) by 11.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 741,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 75,073 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.77% of Simply Good Foods worth $27,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 89.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Simply Good Foods Co is a consumer packaged food and beverage company, which engages in the development, marketing, and sale of nutritional food and snacking products. Its products include nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks, confectionery, and frozen meals under the Atkins and Quest brands.

