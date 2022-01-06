Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) Announces Earnings Results

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $281.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $266.28 million. Simply Good Foods had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 6.54%. Simply Good Foods’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 EPS.
SMPL stock traded up $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $38.95. 40,756 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,048,758. Simply Good Foods has a 12-month low of $26.78 and a 12-month high of $43.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $39.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.63. The stock has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.85 and a beta of 1.07.
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SMPL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Simply Good Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Simply Good Foods from $46.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup boosted their price target on Simply Good Foods from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Simply Good Foods from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on Simply Good Foods from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Simply Good Foods has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.08.
An institutional investor recently raised its position in Simply Good Foods stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) by 11.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 741,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 75,073 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.77% of Simply Good Foods worth $27,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 89.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Simply Good Foods Company Profile
The Simply Good Foods Co is a consumer packaged food and beverage company, which engages in the development, marketing, and sale of nutritional food and snacking products. Its products include nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks, confectionery, and frozen meals under the Atkins and Quest brands.
Featured Article: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?
Receive News & Ratings for Simply Good Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simply Good Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.