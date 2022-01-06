Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) PT Raised to $50.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) had its price target hoisted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $46.00 to $50.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Simply Good Foods from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Simply Good Foods from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Simply Good Foods from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Sunday, October 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $40.00.
NASDAQ:SMPL opened at $38.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.04 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.13. Simply Good Foods has a 12-month low of $26.78 and a 12-month high of $43.17.
In other Simply Good Foods news, CEO Joseph Scalzo sold 77,823 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.69, for a total value of $3,244,440.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Conyers Park Sponsor Llc sold 118,570 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.78, for a total transaction of $4,716,714.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 441,999 shares of company stock valued at $17,384,845. Corporate insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SMPL. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Simply Good Foods in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Simply Good Foods by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Simply Good Foods by 651.6% during the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 4,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 3,812 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Simply Good Foods by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Simply Good Foods during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. 89.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Simply Good Foods
The Simply Good Foods Co is a consumer packaged food and beverage company, which engages in the development, marketing, and sale of nutritional food and snacking products. Its products include nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks, confectionery, and frozen meals under the Atkins and Quest brands.
