Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) PT Raised to $50.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) had its price target hoisted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $46.00 to $50.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Simply Good Foods from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Simply Good Foods from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Simply Good Foods from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Sunday, October 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $40.00.

Get Simply Good Foods alerts:

NASDAQ:SMPL opened at $38.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.04 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.13. Simply Good Foods has a 12-month low of $26.78 and a 12-month high of $43.17.

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $281.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $266.28 million. Simply Good Foods had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Simply Good Foods will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Simply Good Foods news, CEO Joseph Scalzo sold 77,823 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.69, for a total value of $3,244,440.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Conyers Park Sponsor Llc sold 118,570 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.78, for a total transaction of $4,716,714.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 441,999 shares of company stock valued at $17,384,845. Corporate insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SMPL. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Simply Good Foods in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Simply Good Foods by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Simply Good Foods by 651.6% during the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 4,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 3,812 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Simply Good Foods by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Simply Good Foods during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. 89.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Simply Good Foods

The Simply Good Foods Co is a consumer packaged food and beverage company, which engages in the development, marketing, and sale of nutritional food and snacking products. Its products include nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks, confectionery, and frozen meals under the Atkins and Quest brands.

Featured Article: What are the most popular ETFs

Receive News & Ratings for Simply Good Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simply Good Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.