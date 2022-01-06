Singular Genomics Systems (NASDAQ:OMIC) Price Target Lowered to $25.00 at UBS Group

Singular Genomics Systems (NASDAQ:OMIC) had its price target decreased by UBS Group from $32.00 to $25.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 175.63% from the company’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Singular Genomics Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Singular Genomics Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.00.

Shares of NASDAQ OMIC opened at $9.07 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 60.80 and a quick ratio of 60.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.65. Singular Genomics Systems has a 1-year low of $8.90 and a 1-year high of $33.37.

Singular Genomics Systems (NASDAQ:OMIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.01). Analysts anticipate that Singular Genomics Systems will post -1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMIC. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Singular Genomics Systems by 121.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Singular Genomics Systems during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Singular Genomics Systems in the second quarter worth about $48,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Singular Genomics Systems by 19,117.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 5,544 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Singular Genomics Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Institutional investors own 37.62% of the company’s stock.

About Singular Genomics Systems

Singular Genomics Systems, Inc, a life science technology company, develops next generation sequencing and multiomics technology to build products for researchers and clinicians to advance science and medicine. It manufactures G4 Instrument, a benchtop next generation sequencer to produce genetic sequencing results, as well as associated menu of consumable kits; and offers PX Integrated Solution that combines single cell analysis, spatial analysis, genomics and proteomics in one integrated instrument providing a versatile multiomics solution.

