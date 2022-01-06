Singular Genomics Systems (NASDAQ:OMIC) Price Target Lowered to $25.00 at UBS Group

Singular Genomics Systems (NASDAQ:OMIC) had its price target decreased by UBS Group from $32.00 to $25.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 175.63% from the company’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Singular Genomics Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Singular Genomics Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.00.
Shares of NASDAQ OMIC opened at $9.07 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 60.80 and a quick ratio of 60.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.65. Singular Genomics Systems has a 1-year low of $8.90 and a 1-year high of $33.37.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMIC. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Singular Genomics Systems by 121.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Singular Genomics Systems during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Singular Genomics Systems in the second quarter worth about $48,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Singular Genomics Systems by 19,117.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 5,544 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Singular Genomics Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Institutional investors own 37.62% of the company’s stock.
About Singular Genomics Systems
Singular Genomics Systems, Inc, a life science technology company, develops next generation sequencing and multiomics technology to build products for researchers and clinicians to advance science and medicine. It manufactures G4 Instrument, a benchtop next generation sequencer to produce genetic sequencing results, as well as associated menu of consumable kits; and offers PX Integrated Solution that combines single cell analysis, spatial analysis, genomics and proteomics in one integrated instrument providing a versatile multiomics solution.
