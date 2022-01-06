SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $225.00.

SITE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $205.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $237.00 price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $190.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $165.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $277.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, November 6th.

In related news, CFO John T. Guthrie sold 8,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.76, for a total value of $2,088,823.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Doug Black sold 17,319 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.94, for a total value of $3,514,717.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,051 shares of company stock worth $9,874,534. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SITE. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 80.2% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 406.7% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 1,053.8% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

Shares of SITE stock traded down $1.51 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $236.38. The company had a trading volume of 972 shares, compared to its average volume of 337,455. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $239.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $208.35. SiteOne Landscape Supply has a 52-week low of $147.60 and a 52-week high of $260.00. The stock has a market cap of $10.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.05 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.51. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 24.99% and a net margin of 6.65%. The company had revenue of $936.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $907.95 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that SiteOne Landscape Supply will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Company Profile

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the distribution of commercial and residential landscape supplies. Its products include outdoor lighting, nursery, landscape supplies, fertilizers, turf protection products, grass seed, turf care equipment, and golf course accessories for green industry professionals.

