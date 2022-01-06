SJA Financial Advisory LLC Acquires 443 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

SJA Financial Advisory LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF accounts for approximately 3.3% of SJA Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. SJA Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $4,289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWD. Retirement Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1,230.8% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 71.9% in the 2nd quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 8,696 shares during the period. Barnett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 909.8% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 40,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 36,039 shares during the period. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 80.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period.

Shares of IWD traded up $0.85 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $170.85. The stock had a trading volume of 93,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,988,901. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $164.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $161.95. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $134.75 and a twelve month high of $170.57.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

