SJA Financial Advisory LLC Sells 210 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

SJA Financial Advisory LLC cut its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,646 shares of the company’s stock after selling 210 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF accounts for 1.0% of SJA Financial Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. SJA Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 74,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,410,000 after buying an additional 13,231 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 86,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,933,000 after buying an additional 5,184 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3,625.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 79,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,244,000 after buying an additional 77,121 shares during the period. Fifth Third Securities Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $13,349,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 131,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,112,000 after purchasing an additional 7,108 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IWS traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $123.89. The stock had a trading volume of 10,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 876,722. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.40. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $95.30 and a one year high of $123.96.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

