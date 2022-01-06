Sky Investment Group LLC Buys 925 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Sky Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 22,810 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 925 shares during the period. Sky Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,327,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MDLZ. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Mondelez International by 217.5% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 17,675,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,045,342,000 after acquiring an additional 12,109,178 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Mondelez International by 62.8% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,428,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,350,000 after acquiring an additional 3,250,781 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new stake in Mondelez International in the second quarter worth about $180,167,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 84.0% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,088,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,873,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410,100 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the second quarter valued at approximately $76,442,000. 75.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Fredric G. Reynolds sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.29, for a total value of $5,696,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Vinzenz P. Gruber sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.30, for a total transaction of $949,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,327,062 shares of company stock valued at $206,422,748. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.57.

NASDAQ:MDLZ traded up $1.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $67.56. 316,813 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,249,013. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $62.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.08. The company has a market cap of $94.24 billion, a PE ratio of 21.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.73. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.91 and a 12-month high of $67.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. Mondelez International had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 14.54%. The business had revenue of $7.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.73%.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

