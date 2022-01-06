Sky Investment Group LLC Grows Position in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Sky Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 20.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,534 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Sky Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $2,557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FB. FMR LLC increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 1.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 127,113,861 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $44,198,761,000 after purchasing an additional 2,129,463 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 0.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 92,196,339 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $32,057,589,000 after purchasing an additional 319,155 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 2.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 38,810,686 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $13,454,374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030,274 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 3.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,965,024 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,898,907,000 after purchasing an additional 578,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 5.4% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 14,537,054 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,054,681,000 after purchasing an additional 742,330 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.74% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 1,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.03, for a total value of $393,153.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.22, for a total transaction of $474,335.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 876,358 shares of company stock valued at $290,170,848 in the last three months. Insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FB stock traded down $4.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $332.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 326,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,118,049. Meta Platforms Inc. has a 12-month low of $244.61 and a 12-month high of $384.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $924.49 billion, a PE ratio of 23.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $333.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $346.00.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 35.88% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The firm had revenue of $29.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.71 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 13.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $415.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Monness Crespi & Hardt decreased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $500.00 to $460.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $450.00 to $410.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $445.00 price target on Meta Platforms in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $420.00 price target on Meta Platforms in a report on Tuesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $398.21.

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

