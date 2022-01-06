Sky Investment Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Sky Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,874 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the period. Sky Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $5,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of XOM. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 34.0% during the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 717 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 135.3% in the third quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the third quarter valued at $66,000. 51.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

XOM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a $59.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.66.

In other news, Director Michael J. Angelakis purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $64.00 per share, for a total transaction of $320,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider James M. Spellings, Jr. sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.63, for a total transaction of $782,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 5,544 shares of company stock valued at $352,640 and have sold 28,400 shares valued at $1,771,158. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of XOM traded up $1.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $67.12. 799,918 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,305,105. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $62.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.06. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $41.83 and a 1 year high of $66.38. The stock has a market cap of $284.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.36.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 8.66%. The business had revenue of $73.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.18) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 59.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This is a boost from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.24%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently -253.24%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

Featured Story: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.