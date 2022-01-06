Sky Investment Group LLC Purchases 1,095 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Sky Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 28,590 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,095 shares during the quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $3,479,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 104.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 241 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 42.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 276 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 336 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. 89.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

Shares of NYSE FIS traded up $3.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $117.74. 72,715 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,165,887. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.79 and a 52 week high of $155.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.70 billion, a PE ratio of 309.49, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $109.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.58.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.05. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 1.69% and a return on equity of 8.08%. The company had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 13th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 10th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 421.63%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $139.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $158.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $182.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $154.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.44.

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, CEO Gary Norcross sold 105,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.66, for a total value of $11,514,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, and Capital Markets. The Merchant segment is focused on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

Recommended Story: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.