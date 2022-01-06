SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) Issues Earnings Results

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. SMART Global had a return on equity of 35.17% and a net margin of 1.42%. The company had revenue of $469.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $460.06 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.1% on a year-over-year basis. SMART Global updated its Q2 guidance to $1.30-1.60 EPS.

SMART Global stock traded up $1.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $62.54. The stock had a trading volume of 6,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,672,628. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.87 and a beta of 1.06. SMART Global has a 12 month low of $35.72 and a 12 month high of $74.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $60.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.40.

In other news, Director Mukesh Patel sold 26,959 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.34, for a total transaction of $1,384,075.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ajay Shah sold 10,229 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.05, for a total value of $542,648.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 160,406 shares of company stock valued at $8,352,243. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SMART Global by 43.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 173,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,727,000 after purchasing an additional 52,213 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of SMART Global by 58.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,000 after purchasing an additional 7,251 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of SMART Global by 150.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 6,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of SMART Global by 7.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 195,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,697,000 after acquiring an additional 13,596 shares during the last quarter.

SGH has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Europe lifted their price objective on SMART Global from $70.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on SMART Global from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SMART Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Barclays raised their price target on SMART Global from $60.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on SMART Global from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.25.

SMART Global Company Profile

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures specialty solutions for the computing, memory, and LED markets. The company specializes in application specific product development and support for customers in enterprise, government and original equipment manufacturer, or OEM, markets. It operates through the following segments: Memory Solutions, Intelligent Platform Solutions (IPS), and LED Solutions.

