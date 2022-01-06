Smart Metering Systems plc (LON:SMS) Declares Dividend of GBX 6.88

Posted by on Jan 6th, 2022

Smart Metering Systems plc (LON:SMS) announced a dividend on Wednesday, January 5th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be given a dividend of GBX 6.88 ($0.09) per share on Thursday, January 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LON SMS traded down GBX 10.12 ($0.14) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 837 ($11.28). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 250,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,083. Smart Metering Systems has a 1-year low of GBX 645 ($8.69) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,038 ($13.99). The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 823.68 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 869.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.43, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market cap of £1.11 billion and a P/E ratio of 558.00.

Several research firms have recently commented on SMS. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 710 ($9.57) price target on shares of Smart Metering Systems in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,159 ($15.62) price target on shares of Smart Metering Systems in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,185 ($15.97) price target on shares of Smart Metering Systems in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,159 ($15.62) target price on shares of Smart Metering Systems in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Smart Metering Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,047.60 ($14.12).

Smart Metering Systems Company Profile

Smart Metering Systems plc, together with its subsidiaries, installs, operates, and manages meter and energy infrastructure assets, and related data services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Asset Management, Asset Installation, and Energy Management. The company engages in the regulated management of gas meters, electric meters, and ADM devices.

Featured Story: What is a bull market?

Dividend History for Smart Metering Systems (LON:SMS)

Receive News & Ratings for Smart Metering Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smart Metering Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.