Smart Metering Systems plc (LON:SMS) Declares Dividend of GBX 6.88

Smart Metering Systems plc (LON:SMS) announced a dividend on Wednesday, January 5th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be given a dividend of GBX 6.88 ($0.09) per share on Thursday, January 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LON SMS traded down GBX 10.12 ($0.14) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 837 ($11.28). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 250,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,083. Smart Metering Systems has a 1-year low of GBX 645 ($8.69) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,038 ($13.99). The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 823.68 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 869.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.43, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market cap of £1.11 billion and a P/E ratio of 558.00.

Several research firms have recently commented on SMS. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 710 ($9.57) price target on shares of Smart Metering Systems in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,159 ($15.62) price target on shares of Smart Metering Systems in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,185 ($15.97) price target on shares of Smart Metering Systems in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,159 ($15.62) target price on shares of Smart Metering Systems in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Smart Metering Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,047.60 ($14.12).

Smart Metering Systems plc, together with its subsidiaries, installs, operates, and manages meter and energy infrastructure assets, and related data services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Asset Management, Asset Installation, and Energy Management. The company engages in the regulated management of gas meters, electric meters, and ADM devices.

