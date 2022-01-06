Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) Shares Sold by Banco Santander S.A.

Banco Santander S.A. decreased its position in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,804 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,021 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Smartsheet were worth $881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Smartsheet by 610.5% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 74,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,119,000 after buying an additional 63,966 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Smartsheet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,136,000. Malaga Cove Capital LLC grew its holdings in Smartsheet by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 16,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after buying an additional 3,075 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Smartsheet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in Smartsheet by 96.7% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 10,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after buying an additional 5,099 shares during the period. 86.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE SMAR opened at $68.20 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $8.64 billion, a PE ratio of -58.29 and a beta of 1.46. Smartsheet Inc has a fifty-two week low of $51.11 and a fifty-two week high of $85.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $70.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.84.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.08. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 24.34% and a negative net margin of 29.13%. The firm had revenue of $144.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.27) EPS. Smartsheet’s quarterly revenue was up 46.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on SMAR. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Smartsheet from $84.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Smartsheet from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Smartsheet from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Smartsheet in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Smartsheet in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.06.

In other news, COO Stephen Robert Branstetter purchased 1,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $72.30 per share, with a total value of $103,389.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CRO Michael Arntz sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.23, for a total value of $207,690.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 251,093 shares of company stock worth $19,112,930. 6.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

