Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Smith & Nephew is a global medical device company. The company markets clinically superior products, principally in orthopaedics, endoscopy and wound management to deliver cost-effective solutions, significant physician advantage and real patient benefits. A continuous process of supplying new and innovative products is supported by substantial R&D investment to deliver new levels of healing to patients throughout the world “

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Smith & Nephew presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.50.

SNN traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $35.37. The stock had a trading volume of 10,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 590,446. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.24. Smith & Nephew has a one year low of $31.55 and a one year high of $46.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.10.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNN. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Smith & Nephew by 10,279.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,894,057 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $126,759,000 after acquiring an additional 2,866,175 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Smith & Nephew by 640.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,341,034 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $53,788,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160,015 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Smith & Nephew by 13,888.8% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,014,609 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $43,831,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007,356 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Smith & Nephew during the 2nd quarter valued at $22,266,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Smith & Nephew by 2,398.0% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 293,189 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $12,736,000 after buying an additional 281,452 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.57% of the company’s stock.

Smith & Nephew Company Profile

Smith & Nephew PLC engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of medical devices. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics; Sports Medicine and ENT; and Advanced Wound Management. The Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine and ENT segment consists of the following businesses: knee implants, hip implants, other reconstruction, trauma, sports medicine joint repair, arthroscopic enabling technologies and ENT.

