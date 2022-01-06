SnowGem Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $45,383.00 (XSG)

SnowGem (CURRENCY:XSG) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 5th. SnowGem has a total market capitalization of $1.36 million and $45,383.00 worth of SnowGem was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SnowGem coin can currently be bought for $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC on exchanges including Mercatox, Graviex and STEX. During the last seven days, SnowGem has traded down 13.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get SnowGem alerts:

Safe (SAFE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.10 or 0.00018670 BTC.

Beam (BEAM) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001223 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded 24% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000429 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded down 48.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded 1,756,320,579.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,178.12 or 0.00000007 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded up 1,430,302,323.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,430.94 or 0.00000000 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded up 1,922,300,945.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28,628.59 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About SnowGem

SnowGem is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. SnowGem’s total supply is 30,907,160 coins and its circulating supply is 30,830,068 coins. The Reddit community for SnowGem is /r/SnowGem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for SnowGem is snowgem.org. SnowGem’s official Twitter account is @snowgemofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Snowgem is a Masternode cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

Buying and Selling SnowGem

SnowGem can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex, Mercatox and STEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SnowGem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SnowGem should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SnowGem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SnowGem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SnowGem and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.