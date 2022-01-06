SnowSwap (SNOW) 1-Day Volume Tops $15,414.00

SnowSwap (CURRENCY:SNOW) traded down 6.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 5th. One SnowSwap coin can now be bought for approximately $4.14 or 0.00009581 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, SnowSwap has traded 7.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. SnowSwap has a market capitalization of $1.83 million and $15,414.00 worth of SnowSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002313 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001764 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.09 or 0.00060359 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.50 or 0.08048707 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.87 or 0.00069087 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.09 or 0.00076548 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,198.62 or 0.99926141 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00007471 BTC.

SnowSwap Coin Profile

SnowSwap was first traded on October 8th, 2020. SnowSwap’s total supply is 500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 441,944 coins. The Reddit community for SnowSwap is https://reddit.com/r/Snowswap . SnowSwap’s official Twitter account is @snow_swap

According to CryptoCompare, “SnowSwap is a new platform where users can swap between various Yearn yVault tokens. SnowSwap is designed for low slippage stablecoin swaps and is based on Curve’s AMM. “

Buying and Selling SnowSwap

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SnowSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SnowSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SnowSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

