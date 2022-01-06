Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI (NYSE:IPOF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI (NYSE:IPOF) saw a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,140,000 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the November 30th total of 1,070,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,760,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days. Currently, 1.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IPOF. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI by 46.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI by 121.7% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI in the 2nd quarter worth about $130,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI in the 2nd quarter worth about $137,000. Finally, Berkley W R Corp increased its position in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 219,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,239,000 after purchasing an additional 22,500 shares during the last quarter. 37.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI alerts:

Shares of IPOF stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.26. 1,459,837 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,951,785. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.32. Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI has a fifty-two week low of $9.77 and a fifty-two week high of $17.81.

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology industries. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

Featured Story: Dual Listing

Receive News & Ratings for Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.