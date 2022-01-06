SoftwareONE Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SWONF) Short Interest Update

SoftwareONE Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SWONF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,300 shares, a drop of 68.6% from the November 30th total of 71,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 223.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:SWONF traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $21.25. The stock had a trading volume of 1,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,093. SoftwareONE has a 12 month low of $19.55 and a 12 month high of $24.50.
About SoftwareONE
