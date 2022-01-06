SoftwareONE Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SWONF) Short Interest Update

SoftwareONE Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SWONF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,300 shares, a drop of 68.6% from the November 30th total of 71,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 223.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SWONF traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $21.25. The stock had a trading volume of 1,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,093. SoftwareONE has a 12 month low of $19.55 and a 12 month high of $24.50.

Get SoftwareONE alerts:

About SoftwareONE

SoftwareONE Holding AG provides software and cloud technology solutions worldwide. It offers software licensing and procurement to software lifecycle management; and cloud-first advisory, delivery, and managed solutions. The company’s solutions include cloud spend management, digital supply chain, managed backup, managed cloud, managed security services, publisher advisory services, software lifecycle management, unified communications, and user productivity solutions.

See Also: Street Name

Receive News & Ratings for SoftwareONE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoftwareONE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.